Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.05 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:PRM opened at GBX 3.84 ($0.05) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.17. The company has a market cap of $11.33 million and a P/E ratio of -38.38. Proteome Sciences has a 52 week low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.60 ($0.06).

About Proteome Sciences

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers. It delivers content for personalized medicine in the areas of biomarker services, isobaric reagents, and biomarkers. The company designs, performs, and interprets high resolution proteomics studies to improve target discovery, validation, and mechanism of action studies; offers specialized services to enhance discovery and validation of mechanistic biomarkers in peripheral fluids; and provides a set of bioinformatics tools to enhance data integration, and select regulated features and map to biological processes.

