Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of UTG stock opened at $29.78 on Thursday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $40.20.

There is no company description available for Reaves Utility Income Trust.

