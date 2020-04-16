Riverview Trust Co Decreases Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Riverview Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,847 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 19.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 208.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 17.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 13,564 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in Bank of America by 10.4% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 26,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 15.6% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 108,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

BAC traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,876,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,391,148. The stock has a market cap of $193.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $30.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

