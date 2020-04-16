Riverview Trust Co Has $447,000 Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $121.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,174,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,564,176. The company has a market capitalization of $283.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.08.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

