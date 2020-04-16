Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 476 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth approximately $37,553,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in CyrusOne by 17.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.65.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $818,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,743. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,370 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CONE traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,207,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,034. CyrusOne Inc has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 173.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

