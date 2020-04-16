Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,650 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned about 0.10% of Starwood Property Trust worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 66.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 35.1% in the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 434,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 112,877 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 24.0% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 402,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 44,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 23.8% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

NYSE:STWD traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,756,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,470. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $286.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.22 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $465,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 361,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,404.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 218,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,469,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,909 shares in the company, valued at $75,649,378.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

