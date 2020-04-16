Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Position in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Peloton were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth $79,603,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton in the third quarter worth $571,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton in the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton news, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 434,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $10,642,511.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,493,467 shares in the company, valued at $134,644,876.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 59,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $1,446,731.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,100,954 shares of company stock valued at $54,211,105.

NASDAQ:PTON traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,314,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,790,027. Peloton has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $38.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTON. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Peloton from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital began coverage on Peloton in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

