Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 17.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 623,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 91,348 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 223,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 46.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.5% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 285,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.84. 4,175,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,929,805. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.