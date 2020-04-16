Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 7,022 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

BX stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.96. 5,406,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,840,549. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 156,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

