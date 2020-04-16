Short Interest in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Decreases By 29.1%

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,660,000 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 12,211,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $3,843,160.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,954.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,809 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,315 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 49,218 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 11,694 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,957 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,928,659 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $124,497,000 after buying an additional 231,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,548,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

