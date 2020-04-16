Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2020

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sonoco Products updated its Q2 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.73-0.83 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.73-0.83 EPS.

NYSE SON traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $47.67. 817,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,392. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

SON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Earnings History for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit