Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sonoco Products updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.73-0.83 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.73-0.83 EPS.

NYSE SON traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $47.67. 817,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,392. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

SON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

