S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Cut by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners reduced its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 7.3% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $37,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 66.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in S&P Global by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 304.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 76.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,485,000 after acquiring an additional 64,609 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.75.

Shares of SPGI traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $274.55. 1,265,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,029. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $312.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.03. The company has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

