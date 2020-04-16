SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 275 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 155,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.0% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 61,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.1% in the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 21,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.7% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 219,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 36,208 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.46.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.56. 12,971,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,179,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.