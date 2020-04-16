SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 5,540 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 2.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $11,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,585,000 after acquiring an additional 169,134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 707,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,517,000 after acquiring an additional 135,904 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3,827.3% in the fourth quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 62,767 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,756,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,669,000 after acquiring an additional 43,350 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,516. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $145.46 and a twelve month high of $248.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.76 and a 200 day moving average of $222.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.5072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

