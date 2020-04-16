SPC Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,370 iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.39% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WOOD. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.

NASDAQ WOOD traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.90. 9,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,717. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average is $60.60. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $67.54.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

