SPC Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 662.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 61,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 39,705 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 29,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.33. 1,037,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,116. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.20. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $49.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.