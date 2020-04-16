SPC Financial Inc. Has $572,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,306 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,395,272,000 after purchasing an additional 444,180 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,218,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,721,373,000 after purchasing an additional 134,677 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,302,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,013,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,099. The firm has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.24.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

