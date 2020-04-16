SPC Financial Inc. Invests $3.81 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 76,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.0% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,593,096 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35.

