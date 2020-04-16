SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 68,052 Shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $10,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPGB. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPGB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.93. 24,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.06. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.11 and a 1 year high of $53.48.

