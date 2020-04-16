SPC Financial Inc. Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 65.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 807,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,892,000 after buying an additional 318,519 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 631,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,209,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 337,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,682,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.50. 26,105,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,240,359. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $181.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

