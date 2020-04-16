SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Lifted by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 326.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.0% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.71. 9,161,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,325,153. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $164.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.93.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

