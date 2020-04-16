Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,655 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Target by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $3.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.30. 5,939,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,170,010. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.49. The company has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

