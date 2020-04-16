Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:THQ)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.

Shares of NYSE THQ opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $19.47.

Get Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead bought 7,300 shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $107,091.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 31,202 shares in the company, valued at $457,733.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.