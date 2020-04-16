Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This is a boost from Tekla World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of THW stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21.

In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 9,926 shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $106,803.76.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

