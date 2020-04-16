Telcoin Price Up 11.3% Over Last Week (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. Telcoin has a total market cap of $5.93 million and approximately $111,467.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Telcoin has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00054204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000711 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.30 or 0.04185871 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00066882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00038201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014096 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009838 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Telcoin Token Profile

Telcoin (TEL) is a token. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,245,810,799 tokens. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

