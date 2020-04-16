TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2020

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. TPG Specialty Lending also updated its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.51-0.51 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLX. Raymond James upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TPG Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE TSLX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.00. 555,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,288. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. TPG Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.93.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 11.65%. TPG Specialty Lending’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 84.54%.

In other news, Director John Ross purchased 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $56,283.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven Pluss acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $260,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $460,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 19,126 shares of company stock worth $338,176. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit