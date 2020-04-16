TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. TPG Specialty Lending also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.51-0.51 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLX. Raymond James upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TPG Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE TSLX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.00. 555,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,288. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. TPG Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.93.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 11.65%. TPG Specialty Lending’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 84.54%.

In other news, Director John Ross purchased 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $56,283.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven Pluss acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $260,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $460,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 19,126 shares of company stock worth $338,176. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

