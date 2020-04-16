Twele Capital Management Inc. Sells 154 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Twele Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $73.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,249,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,531,458. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

