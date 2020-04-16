Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Unilever comprises about 1.0% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 810.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC raised Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.28. 2,138,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,503. The firm has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.10. Unilever N.V. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $64.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 62.59%.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

