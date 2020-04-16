UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Announces Earnings Results

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 16.25-16.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $11.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,839,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,845,839. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.41.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.