UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 16.25-16.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $16.25-16.55 EPS.

UNH traded up $11.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $281.68. 7,839,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,845,839. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.05. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The stock has a market cap of $250.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.41.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

