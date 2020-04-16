Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by HM Capital Management LLC

HM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,173 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 8.4% of HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HM Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $11,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,137,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.00. 4,823,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,836,366. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

