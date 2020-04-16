Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truefg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,121,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.13. 1,220,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,079. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $202.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.67.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.