Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,382 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,498,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,292,000. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,687,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,421,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,079. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.