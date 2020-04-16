Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s 10th Largest Position

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 3.3% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.93. 18,368,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,751,322. The firm has a market cap of $237.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.74.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.16.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

