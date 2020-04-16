WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,209. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.