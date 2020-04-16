XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Posts Earnings Results

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) released its earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. XCel Brands had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.53 on Thursday. XCel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of XCel Brands in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

