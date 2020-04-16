Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Newpark Resources’ earnings. Newpark Resources reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newpark Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Newpark Resources.

Several analysts have issued reports on NR shares. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Newpark Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Newpark Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newpark Resources from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NR stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,179. Newpark Resources has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

