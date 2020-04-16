Zilla (ZLA) Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilla has a market capitalization of $217,913.50 and $10,341.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 718.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $195.45 or 0.02751819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00220490 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00055216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

