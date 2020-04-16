Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 2.7% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Raymond James began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.45. 2,063,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,178. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $6,167,882.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,756 shares of company stock valued at $19,911,928. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

