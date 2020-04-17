2,811 Shares in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Raytheon by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Raytheon by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:RTN remained flat at $$116.96 during trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.05 and a 200-day moving average of $199.29. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $233.48.
RTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Raytheon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.60.
In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,839.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,275 shares of company stock worth $2,437,631 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
About Raytheon
Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.
