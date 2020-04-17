2,811 Shares in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Raytheon by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Raytheon by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RTN remained flat at $$116.96 during trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.05 and a 200-day moving average of $199.29. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Raytheon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.60.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,839.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,275 shares of company stock worth $2,437,631 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.