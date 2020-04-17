4,427 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Bought by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.44.

NYSE HON traded down $2.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,011,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.