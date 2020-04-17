Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Trading Down 10.4%

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) dropped 10.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.25, approximately 988,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,179,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAN. Northcoast Research downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aaron’s by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Aaron’s by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 283,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,249,000 after purchasing an additional 94,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile (NYSE:AAN)

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

