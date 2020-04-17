Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Price Wealth LLC

Price Wealth LLC lowered its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 30.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,051,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,964. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

