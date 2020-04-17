Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Trading Down 15.2%

Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER)’s stock price traded down 15.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.90, 568,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,721,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Akers Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $11.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48.

Akers Biosciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company's marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness.

