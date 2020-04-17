Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after buying an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,267.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Aegis raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,482.74.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,257.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,875,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,717. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $864.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,201.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,313.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

