Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 54.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.0% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,170.7% in the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 4,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $21.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,279.00. 2,552,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,198.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,313.99. The firm has a market cap of $879.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,479.48.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

