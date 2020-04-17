Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,267.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,479.48.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $21.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,279.00. 2,552,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,645. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,201.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,313.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.