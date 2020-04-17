Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Announces Earnings Results

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a negative net margin of 30,418.75%.

NASDAQ FUV opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. Arcimoto has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $4.08.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcimoto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

