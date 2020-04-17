Argan (NYSE:AGX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Argan (NYSE:AGX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. Argan had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $67.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Argan’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AGX opened at $33.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.71. Argan has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $51.02. The stock has a market cap of $537.87 million, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Argan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

