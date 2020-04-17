AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.02.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $30.16. 32,379,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,701,453. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $217.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

